Insider Selling: MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) EVP John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $456,800.00.

John Mcmanus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00.

NYSE MGM traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,682,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,648,438. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,287 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,889,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,092,000 after purchasing an additional 867,176 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 59,012 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

