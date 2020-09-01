Insider Selling: Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $1,923,000.00.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $1,398,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $2,544,128.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $2,532,599.92.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 39,752 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $2,534,587.52.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,174,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,574,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.69. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.27.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Moderna and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.39.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

