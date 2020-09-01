Insider Selling: Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells 24,800 Shares of Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $496,496.00.

Frank Karbe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 19th, Frank Karbe sold 700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock remained flat at $$20.38 on Tuesday. 763,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,126. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 139,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 264.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 151,633 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

