Insider Selling: Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Sells 271,078 Shares of Stock

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88.

Andrew Marsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $11,678,336.67.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of Plug Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $7,015,730.70.

On Monday, June 8th, Andrew Marsh sold 657,002 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $3,304,720.06.

On Friday, June 5th, Andrew Marsh sold 358,378 shares of Plug Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $1,802,641.34.

PLUG traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 29,743,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,875,596. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.19. Plug Power Inc has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,280,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,087,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,979,000 after buying an additional 1,225,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,922,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

