Insider Selling: PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Sells 15,300 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00.

Shares of PPG traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.00. 1,539,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,140. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.70.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Motco raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

