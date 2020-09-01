Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $96,150.00.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 27th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $90,810.00.

On Friday, August 21st, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $90,180.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $45,135.00.

On Friday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 20 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $47,370.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $49,530.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $47,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $52,365.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $50,625.00.

WORK traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $34.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,176,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,014,742. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.99 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 79.21% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities started coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Slack in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Slack has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Slack in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Slack by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

