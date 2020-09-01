Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19.

NYSE VEEV traded up $11.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $294.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,248,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

