Insider Selling: Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells 56,443 Shares of Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 56,443 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $1,883,502.91.

John Walter Hanna, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 14,095 shares of Veracyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $509,111.40.

NASDAQ VCYT traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 515,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,460. Veracyte Inc has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $20.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Veracyte from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

