Insights Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,730.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $10.69 million and $59,730.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 281,258,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

