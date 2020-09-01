Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.94

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.94 and last traded at $90.94, with a volume of 3634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.83.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason R. Niswonger sold 1,250 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $110,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Installed Building Products by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

