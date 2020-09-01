Insula Reaches Market Cap of $380,007.53 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Insula has a total market cap of $380,007.53 and approximately $783.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Insula has traded up 16% against the US dollar. One Insula token can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00005632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008191 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00084776 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00333531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00038301 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000395 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007437 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (CRYPTO:ISLA) is a token. Insula’s total supply is 1,049,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 562,736 tokens. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com.

Insula Token Trading

Insula can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insula should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insula using one of the exchanges listed above.

