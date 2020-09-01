Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce $14.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.42 million and the highest is $27.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $10.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $61.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $40.44 million to $88.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.79 million, with estimates ranging from $6.30 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The company had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

NTLA stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $117,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,845 shares of company stock worth $690,741. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 84.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,885.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 25.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

