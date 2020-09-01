IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the July 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of IPCIF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter.

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Company Profile

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

