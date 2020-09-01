Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $209,660.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total value of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,202 shares of company stock worth $16,050,096. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

