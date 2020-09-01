International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) Stake Increased by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 701.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 66,343 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in International Paper by 207.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in International Paper by 278.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

International Paper stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.21. 89,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.30.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

