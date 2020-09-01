Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the July 30th total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,588.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of IIPZF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

