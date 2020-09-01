Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.57

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as high as $11.60. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 100 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $702.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $267.77 million during the quarter.

About Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper and film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, woven coated fabrics, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.