INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

