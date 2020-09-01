Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,973,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,259 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,144,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,382,000 after acquiring an additional 906,936 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,307,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 644,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 709,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,147,000 after purchasing an additional 417,084 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,148,000 after purchasing an additional 412,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock valued at $68,746,101 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $345.52. 36,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $360.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.80.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.24.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

