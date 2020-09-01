Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of Intuit worth $56,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Intuit from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,757. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.