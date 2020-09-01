Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $110.42

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and traded as high as $112.19. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 117,300 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 499,325 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 4,021.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 170,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 166,783 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,173,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

