Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Invesco DB Gold Fund (NYSEARCA:DGL) rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.25. Approximately 140,193 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 35,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund during the second quarter valued at $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund by 44.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Gold Fund in the first quarter valued at about $603,000.

Invesco DB Gold Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DGL)

PowerShares DB Gold Fund (the Fund), a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Gold Index Excess Return (the Index) over time plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

