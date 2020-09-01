Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.62 and last traded at $55.78. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 30,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.81.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund stock. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBP) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco DB Precious Metals Fund worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

