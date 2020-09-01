Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.9% of AMG National Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,257,590. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $296.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.90 and its 200 day moving average is $232.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

