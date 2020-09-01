Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) Shares Bought by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,141 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr worth $12,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 332,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 54,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.48. 1,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,054. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

