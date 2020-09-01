Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Equitable (EQH)

Equitable (NYSE: EQH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/20/2020 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

8/11/2020 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

8/11/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

8/5/2020 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

8/4/2020 – Equitable was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/20/2020 – Equitable had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Equitable was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

7/6/2020 – Equitable had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -353.11 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.06. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equitable’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Equitable by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,726,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,298,000 after purchasing an additional 788,480 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Equitable by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,099,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Equitable by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,938,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Equitable by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,675,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,674,000 after purchasing an additional 160,029 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Equitable by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,752,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,822,000 after purchasing an additional 735,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

