ION One Day Volume Tops $1,211.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. ION has a total market cap of $345,870.26 and $1,211.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00007457 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00032512 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000089 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003813 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,426,319 coins and its circulating supply is 13,526,319 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

