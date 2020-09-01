IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $40.15 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, HitBTC, OKEx and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00217704 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000233 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001246 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Binance, FCoin, Coinone, Exrates, Gate.io, Bitfinex, Huobi, Ovis, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

