IPSEN S A/S’s (IPSEY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get IPSEN S A/S alerts:

IPSEN S A/S stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 660. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.17. IPSEN S A/S has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About IPSEN S A/S

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for IPSEN S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPSEN S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.