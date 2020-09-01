IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.54. 1,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 21,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

