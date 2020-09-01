IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading 15.9% Higher

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)’s share price traded up 15.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $549.80 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 2.94.

IQE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

