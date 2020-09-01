iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 272.2% from the July 30th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 687.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 232,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,875. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $52.30.

