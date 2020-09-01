iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) Stock Price Down 0.2%

iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.23 and last traded at $34.23. 1,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYA) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned about 2.88% of iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia/Pacific Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.