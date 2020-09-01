iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,893 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,310,000 after acquiring an additional 109,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2,845.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,998 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,582,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000.

Shares of IEUR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. 523,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,614. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

