iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,288 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.15% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRGF. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Shares of LRGF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.34. 5,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,780. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

