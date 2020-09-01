iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,248,000. River & Mercantile LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,050.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,758,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,263 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 117,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.40. 163,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,153,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.03. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

