iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $330.98

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $330.98 and last traded at $330.98, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average of $272.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 279.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,951,000 after buying an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKH)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

