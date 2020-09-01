iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Archetype Wealth Partners LLC

Archetype Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.3% of Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 372.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 190.2% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,212,558. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $53.31 and a 12-month high of $83.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.39.

