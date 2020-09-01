iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699,181 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. AMG National Trust Bank owned 1.87% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $53,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,911. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.