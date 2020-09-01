iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,033 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,910,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,233,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after buying an additional 875,500 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,946,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 431.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 332,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 269,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 215,919 shares during the last quarter.

EZU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,214,703 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.42.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

