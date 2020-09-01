iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned approximately 0.52% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 521.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 966.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 503.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $33.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,727,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,312. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.