iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,096 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $114,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,603. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $231.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

