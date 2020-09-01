iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lessened by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,546 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $54,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $172,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $3,479,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 39,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,587,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,430,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

