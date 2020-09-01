iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $177.87

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $177.87 and last traded at $177.42, with a volume of 2295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

