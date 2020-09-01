Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.40

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd (TSE:IVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.39, with a volume of 356649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.15.

IVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded Ivanhoe Mines from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.20 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 25.97 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,830.00.

In other news, Director Martie Cloete sold 7,500 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$31,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 644,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,686,568.37. Also, Director Peter Meredith sold 35,000 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.90, for a total value of C$171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,728,500. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $317,655.

About Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. The company explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. Its projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt, as well as explores Western Foreland project in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

