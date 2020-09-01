IXT (IXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $352,589.46

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. IXT has a total market capitalization of $352,589.46 and approximately $349.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IXT token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Bitbns. Over the last week, IXT has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00040811 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $717.69 or 0.05981107 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00019660 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00037477 BTC.

IXT is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official website is www.ixt.global. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech.

IXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitbns, YoBit and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

