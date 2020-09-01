Jamf (JAMF) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2020 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:JAMF traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.50 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

