Jason D. Peterson Sells 3,342 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96.

Shares of EPAM traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $334.78. 267,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,024. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $335.72. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1,718.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. VTB Capital lowered EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.93.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

