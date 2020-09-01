JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 61.7% in August

JBS S A/S (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the July 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of JBS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of JBSAY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $8.24. 34,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,731. JBS S A/S has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53.

About JBS S A/S

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

