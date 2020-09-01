JD Coin (JDC) Reaches Market Cap of $5.86 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 1st. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $742,384.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00135816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.01688636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00212699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000828 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00178910 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00172538 BTC.

JD Coin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,560,701 coins. The official website for JD Coin is www.jdcoin.us. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

